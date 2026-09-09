Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Portion of South Military Highway closed as Chesapeake fire crews battle large mulch fire

mulchfire3.png
Chesapeake Fire Department
mulchfire3.png
mulchfire2.png
mulchfire.png
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A portion of South Military Highway is closed while Chesapeake firefighters work to contain a large mulch fire in Bowers Hill, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

After receiving multiple calls about smoke and flames at a construction facility, Chesapeake fire crews arrived at the 4000 block of Military Highway to find a large mulch pile on fire that employees were trying to put out.

Firefighters are on scene working to protect nearby homes and property from the fire, according to CFD.

No injuries have been reported as of now. South Military Highway is temporarily closed near the 4000 block, according to CFD.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast