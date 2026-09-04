Chesapeake drivers see backlogged E-ZPass charges after Veterans Bridge toll equipment upgrade

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake neighbor Jennie Lewis drives the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge almost every day. She said she did not know what was happening when she saw 16 E-ZPass charges hit her account all at once this week.

"This is the first one, then you've got that one and that one…" Lewis said.

A spokesperson from the City of Chesapeake said tolling equipment on the Veterans Bridge was being upgraded beginning July 20 on the northbound side and July 27 on the southbound side. E-Z Pass drivers were not charged during that time. The backlogged charges are now rolling in.

"First I was like well what are they for? And then you know, like I said, I read your post and then it clicked in me and I was just kind of confused as to what they were for, and why I was being charged." Lewis said.

The city sent a statement to Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly saying:

"As part of a planned upgrade of tolling equipment for the Veterans Bridge, E-ZPass transactions were held beginning on 7/20/26 on the northbound side and beginning on 7/27/26 on the southbound side due to the referenced work being performed overnight for several weeks. After the installation was completed, staff tested the transactions with VDOT (E-ZPass).

Based on successful testing, the processing of E-ZPass transactions resumed on 8/27. Back-logged transactions are also being sent to E-ZPass in small batches (up to 3 back-logged days at a time) and will continue to be sent until all back-logged transactions have been processed."

Lewis said the unexpected late charges are putting a strain on her budget and that drivers should have been warned ahead of time.

"I think they should have let their residents know, or E-Z Pass users, I think there should've been something out there to inform them of this. Because like I said, I had no idea." Lewis said. "So now I've got all this extra money that I'm gonna have to put into it this month because it's not cheap. I just wish, you know, we would have known. And I know, like I said, I think it might hurt some people because they're not prepared for it." Lewis said.

Drivers with questions can contact the City of Chesapeake at 757-382-2599.

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