New Primrose School aims to bring relief to Chesapeake parents struggling with childcare waitlists

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — For working parents in Chesapeake, the struggle to find quality childcare has become an all-too-familiar story of waitlists and limited options. But relief may be coming this fall with the opening of Primrose School of Chesapeake at Greenbrier, which promises nearly 200 new childcare spaces to families in need of early education options.

Alyshia Hicks and Brett Jones know this struggle intimately. Both educators themselves, the Chesapeake parents have spent months navigating waitlists while searching for the right early childhood program for their 3-year-old daughter.

"They've all had waitlists. And we actually were on the waitlist for one location for several months," Hicks said. "I can only imagine what someone who's looking for immediate care would be going through and having to wait for such a long period."

Their experience reflects a broader childcare crisis facing working families across Hampton Roads. While Chesapeake Public Schools had developed plans for their own Early Childhood Education Center, the school board voted to formally pause that project for further review on August 24, 2026. The district's proposal would have served approximately 765 eligible preschoolers in the area, with current capacity only meeting the needs of about 360 students through the existing Chesapeake Preschool Initiative.

Nina Patel and her husband, the franchise owners behind the new Primrose School, say they understood the gap in quality early education options.

"After becoming parents, my husband and I were inspired to open Primrose School of Chesapeake at Greenbrier to create the kind of nurturing early education and care school we wanted for our own daughter," Patel said.

The timing couldn't be better for families like the Hicks-Jones household. With a new baby at home and both parents working full-time, finding quality childcare has become increasingly urgent.

"Now that little brother's in the picture, it's getting a bit more difficult to have two littles at home and working from home too," Hicks said.

The new 27,075-square-foot facility at 1604 Bishopstoke Drive will feature 13 classrooms and four age-appropriate playgrounds, serving children from 6 weeks through pre-kindergarten.

For Hicks and Jones, the school's approach was particularly appealing.

"We both have backgrounds in education, so that's of huge importance for us," Hicks noted. "It's really important that it's somewhere that's solid in terms of curriculum and other things that are offered to really build a strong foundation."

Beyond academics, practical considerations played a major role in the family's decision. The school will provide meals prepared by an on-staff chef, eliminating the daily stress of lunch preparation for busy parents.

"A lot of the places that were either more expensive or less expensive were not offering lunch options," Jones said.

The opening also brings economic benefits to the community, creating approximately 26 new jobs for teachers, school leadership and support staff.

"When both of us kind of signed off on it, because when you're trusting your child with someone, it's very important that you have a great feeling about them, not a good feeling, but a great feeling about them," Jones said. "At Primrose, we had a great feeling about them and we are excited."

As construction continues on the Greenbrier location, families are already enrolling for the anticipated fall 2026 opening. The school is also actively seeking passionate teachers to join its founding team.

With Chesapeake Public Schools' early childhood plans on hold and demand continuing to grow, private providers like Primrose are stepping in to fill a critical gap. For families like the Hicks-Jones household, it means their daughter can start building the educational foundation they've been working toward at home, surrounded by other children and dedicated teachers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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