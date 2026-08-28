Construction company steps up to help Bethel Assembly of God church in Chesapeake ahead of 100th anniversary

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Bethel Assembly of God church, located on Decatur Street in the South Norfolk part of Chesapeake, received a major exterior makeover ahead of its 100th anniversary in September. Marc Reitzel, owner of Reitzel Roofing and Exteriors, stepped up to help after seeing News 3's previous report about the church's need for volunteers and repairs.

Watch previous coverage: Chesapeake pastor asks community for help repairing church building ahead of 100 year anniversary

Chesapeake pastor asks community for help repairing church building ahead of 100 year anniversary

The renovation included a new roof, siding, trim, and gutters.

"We are very blessed and thankful. On the outside we have got a whole brand new roof, new siding, new trim, new gutters," Todd Hodges, pastor of Bethel Assembly of God, said.

Pastor Todd has been the pastor of the church for 25 years, and he said some of the damage stems from a wall that previously fell down. Hodges said Reitzel reached out after seeing the story about the church's need for help.

"Marc Reitzel reached out to us. He saw the story," Hodges said.

Reitzel said he felt compelled to step in and give back to the community.

"I want to go be part of the positive. And I'm gonna go help this guy out. I just knew that I could step in and help and help give back to the community here a little bit and take care of Pastor Todd," Reitzel said.

The transformation has already made an impression on families whose children attend the church's Wednesday night youth group.

"Wednesday nights, we have a youth group that comes up here and parents have dropped their kids off and they are just like 'Wow, wow. What a transformation!'"Hodges said.

Reitzel said the church's youth program was a key reason he wanted to help.

"Pastor Todd was talking about his youth program and you know, youth is our future. And hopefully it brings more people into the church," Reitzel said.

Hodges said the inside of the church still needs work, including repairs to the ceiling, bathrooms, and HVAC systems. He called the exterior renovation a great first step as the church prepares to mark its centennial.

"This is a 100-year-old building," Hodges said.

He expressed gratitude for the assistance from Reitzel Roofing and Exteriors, and said he hopes the rest of the church will be fully restored soon.

"Lord, thank you for Marc and his company. Thank you Lord for what you've done, and man, this is a beautiful place. And it should be beautiful, it's God's house,"Hodges said.

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