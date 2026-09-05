Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by a car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by a car on South Military Highway in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police responded to the 2800 block of South Military Highway at 10:51 p.m. Friday, after receiving a report of a bicyclist who had been hit.

Both the vehicle and the bicyclist were traveling westbound on South Military Highway, at the time of the collision, according to police.

The bicyclist suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under active investigation.

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