Virginia overdose deaths continue to drop as Chesapeake offers free Narcan training

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Overdose deaths across Virginia have dropped about 70% over the last five years, according to officials with the Chesapeake Health Department and they want to keep that trend going, through training and awareness.

Health officials are offering free Rapid Revive Narcan training every other week at the Friday Farmers Market in Chesapeake, located right behind Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. The free distribution program runs through November 20.

Signs of an overdose include breathing problems and discolored skin. Anyone who suspects someone is overdosing should call 911 immediately, lay the person on their side to help prevent choking, and stay with them until help arrives.

Kimi Stevens, Public Relations Director and Farmers Market Manager with the Chesapeake Health Department, said the training is for everyone, not just those with a history of drug use.

"There's no stigma. This isn't, you know, just for habitual drug users. It could be your grandmother. If you are taking medication, you may forget you took medication, and then you take another one, and then it happens. So it's really important to understand that it can happen. It does not discriminate. It can happen to anyone at any time. And if you're there and you're able to help mitigate that, then call 911 for help. You can help save a life right there on the spot," Stevens said.

Training is held every other Friday morning at 10 a.m. at 70 Knells Ridge Boulevard in Chesapeake.

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