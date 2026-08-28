Nearly $700M LSCUS manufacturing facility set to be located in Chesapeake area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An 86-acre site in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake will soon be home to the “LS Advanced Materials Manufacturing Complex," marking a $689 million investment by LS Cable & System, a release to News3 confirmed.

The project will be the largest private capital investment in the history of Hampton Roads region, housing copper rod, magnet wire, and rare-earth magnet manufacturing. LS expects to break ground on the project by the end of this year.

The new location is separate from the $681 million “LS GreenLink Manufacturing and Pier Complex” project, which is expected to be completed near the end of 2027. It's expected to create 330 jobs and will manufacture HVDC subsea power cable.

LS began work on that project in May 2025, which includes a 676-foot VCV tower and 750,00 square foot manufacturing facility, the company said in a March 2025 release. It was first announced in May 2024.

WATCH: LS GreenLink facility breaks ground in Chesapeake

LS Greenlink breaks ground on new Chesapeake manufacturing facility

Both projects are anticipated to have more phases with more potential job creation and combined, is expected to make LS one of the largest property tax payers in the area.

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