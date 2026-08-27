David's First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms return on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lingering showers & storms this evening.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of storms and a Level 1 for isolated or spotty severe storms.

Highs on Friday should settle into the lower to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to this weekend, showers and storms will continue in scattered form, a 60% chance, with highs in the lower 80s

Sunday looks partly cloudy and drier with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 10% chance of stray showers.

Next week should be significantly hotter with more humidity...as we approach the start of Meteorological Fall...which is Tuesday, September 1st. By early next week, the "feels like" temperatures should reach well north of 100 degrees.

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