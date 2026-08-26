Firefighter injured, family displaced in Sullivan Lane two-alarm house fire: CFD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A firefighter was injured and four people were displaced from a house fire in Grassfield on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Around 1:33 p.m., Chesapeake firefighters arrived at the 1000 block of Sullivan Lane and found heavy smoke around the back of the house. Conditions got worse very quickly so a second alarm was set off to bring in more resources, according to CFD.

Four people were home at the time and got out safely, but are now displaced and making their own arrangements. One firefighter was injured while putting out the fire, according to CFD.

Crews are still on scene as the incident is still active. The fire's cause is under investigation.

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