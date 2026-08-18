Prosecutors reach tentative agreement with CRMC for charges based on former OBGYN’s crimes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Department of Justice has reached a tentative agreement with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC), the hospital system that had been indicted back in 2025 on multiple charges, including healthcare fraud, in connection with the actions of a now-convicted OBGYN.

Back in Jan. 2025, News 3 reported that CRMC had been indicted on charges of healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and interference with government functions.

Watch previous coverage: Indictment of Chesapeake Regional alleges hospital was complicit in former OBGYN's crimes

Chesapeake Regional indicted for fraud, conspiracy in connection to former OBGYN's unnecessary surgeries

Former Chesapeake Doctor Javaid Perwaiz is currently serving a 59-year-long federal prison sentence for conducting irreversible hysterectomies, improper sterilizations, and other medically unnecessary procedures for over a decade. He misled women about their health, telling some they had cancer when they did not, according to court records. Perwaiz was convicted in 2020.

The DOJ announced the deal on Aug. 14, which would resolve the case without going to criminal trial.

Read the full 2025 indictment document below

Chesapeake Grand jury indictment of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Under the terms, CRMC would be required to admit certain facts, retain an independent monitor to ensure compliance and other changes, pay restitution to healthcare benefit programs like Medicaid and Medicare and establish a $12.8 million fund for patients of Perwaiz at CRMC.

The multi-million dollar fund would serve as compensation for medical procedures or therapy for the victims under the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act, but not for emotional distress or damages.

Watch previous coverage: Lawsuit against Chesapeake Regional over Perwaiz surgeries reaches 1,000 victims, $10B

Lawsuit against Chesapeake Regional over Perwaiz surgeries reaches 1,000 victims, $10B

The USAO will hold two webinars to explain the agreement terms further:

Noon on Friday, Aug. 21. Click here to register.

5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. Click here to register.

The USAO has copies of patient medical records from 2015-2019. Current or former patients who need a copy of their medical records should email usavae.perwaiz.medical.records@usdoj.gov with their full name and dates of service. The office says this does not guarantee a copy of your records will be available.

In a separate case, over a thousand women are named in a lawsuit against CRMC, each seeking $10 million. Since News 3 first reported on this lawsuit back in December, the number of plaintiffs has nearly doubled.

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