After strong freshman campaign, Indian River's Heru looks to elevate Braves

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Indian River quarterback Lord Malik Heru made an immediate impact as a freshman, throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. Now, heading into his sophomore season, the Braves signal-caller is focused on taking his game — and his team — to the next level.

The name alone turns heads, and Heru knows it.

"They just talk about my name a lot and how I play the game," the sophomore smiled. "Sometimes it's funny, but I try not to look at it too much because a lot of it can be poison."

Being thrust into the starting role as a freshman was no small task, but Heru handled the pressure with poise.

"It was a surreal moment because I was a freshman doing it, but last year was last year," noted Heru. "We're onto better things now."

Now in his sophomore campaign, Heru is more polished and precise — and his mindset reflects it.

"I'm feeling good just playing the game I love every day with the guys," he said. "It's really a blessing to be out here with these guys and get the work in."

Indian River head coach Brandon Carr has taken notice of Heru's growth off the field as much as on it.

"He's really taken the stride of learning and watching film and studying the game, studying this offense, this vehicle that he's going to drive," the head coach pointed out. "He's really taken to it and learning it like the back of his hand."

Along with his on-field development, Heru is managing a growing recruiting profile. He holds 23 Division I college offers, with Alabama, Michigan, Virginia Tech and UVA among the programs showing interest — and more offers are expected to come.

Heru credits a disciplined approach to balancing football, school and recruiting.

"You put in the time and place," he noted of juggling school, football and recruiting. "When I'm out here on the field, I'm thinking about what I'm doing out here on the field. In the classroom, I'm thinking about the classroom. Everything has its time and place so when it's this time, that's what I'm thinking about."

The Braves return plenty of experience from last year's state semifinal squad, and the ultimate goal of taking the next step is clear, but Heru is keeping his focus on the present.

"States is everybody's goal, but we've still got to win week one," the quarterback said. "We can't miss what's happening in the moment looking over every other opponent."

Carr believes the ceiling for his young quarterback is sky-high.

"Knowing the young man, how hard he works and continues to find a way to get a chip on his shoulder, he's got a very high ceiling," Carr said.

The Braves kick off the season August 27 at Grandby.

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