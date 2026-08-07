Maury enters 2026 eyeing fourth consecutive state crown

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury High School's football program is no stranger to being the hunted. The Commodores are three-time defending state champions, and they are not quiet about where they want to be in December.

"Now it's just like, hey second Saturday in December, so whatever that date entails, let's get to that second Saturday in December and let's take care of business," head coach Dyrri McCain said.

The Commodores return plenty of yards, touchdowns, forced turnovers, and wins heading into the new season. Their senior class has played 45 games over three years, losing just once.

"Most people don't get that in a four-year span, but they get that in three years so far so a lot of experience, but we've got a lot of experience mixed with some youth so it's always good to know we have people coming back," noted McCain.

Senior Matt Williams is among those who have been part of the program's dynasty run since day one.

"I've played a 15-game season since my freshman year," the defensive back and wide receiver pointed out. "I played in states my freshman year. I've been doing this my whole career in high school. I had guys ahead of me, Ike Simmonds, Au'Tori Newkirk, Kendall Daniels, I had guys in front of me showing me how to do it."

Junior quarterback Domo Everette returns after stepping into the starting role in 2025, surviving and thriving in the deep end. Past Commodores, including Ike Simmons, helped him grow as a leader, and now Everette carries the torch.

"He would help me," Everette recalled. "He was telling me I had to be more vocal so during the playoffs I spoke up more and I feel like that helped the team."

Williams sees the growth in his quarterback firsthand.

"The connection is there, the timing is there. It's amazing. His maturity, everything about him just keeps going up, elevating."

Maury's schedule wastes no time throwing the Commodores into the fire. Three non-district games against out-of-state foes Mallard Creek (NC) and Bishop McNamara (MD), along with fellow Virginia state champion Varina take up the first three games of the season.

"It just shows us playoff football early in the season," Everette commented. "Last year we had some close games in the first three and it just helped us in the playoffs, showing us how the season was going to move on down the line."

McCain sees the tough early slate as essential preparation.

"You're playing guys that can play, coaches that can coach, so in that range you've got to come to play ball, can't wait, players can't wait, finding out about new players in new roles, you can't wait," the head said.

Only four programs in Virginia history have won four consecutive state championships. The Commodores are locked in on becoming the fifth.

"It feels amazing," smiled Williams. "I've got three, but that fourth, it's just going to hit different. I can hold up all four. It's going to feel different."

"You think about your high school experience of just coming in and winning one, getting to the second one and winning one, third one and winning one and then leaving out with your fourth one so it would be special for the kids," McCain said.

Maury kicks off its 2026 campaign August 28 at home against Mallard Creek.

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