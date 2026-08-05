Oscar Smith eyes three-peat with freshman quarterback set to take reins

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Oscar Smith is coming off back-to-back state championships, and despite some offseason changes, the program's expectations haven't shifted.

"The standard has always been the standard here at Oscar Smith," noted Tigers' assistant head coach Jahvoni Simmons. "No matter who's in charge, no matter who's up next, the standard is always going to be the standard and that's championship program, championship pedigree and that's always going to be the goal."

Those goals took a hit during the offseason when senior quarterback Lonnie Andrews suffered a season-ending injury, bringing a premature end to his career with the program.

"I feel sad for him, having to go through that," Simmons said. "I wish he was able to be with us his senior year but we always adapt with the next man up mentality."

The next man up is freshman Justice Culler — just 13 years old. Coaches believe he could be the one to step in and lead the offense.

"Of course I felt bad for Lonnie, but at the same time I was like 'I have to do this for him now,'" Culler said.

Culler isn't shying away from the moment.

"I think it's a good opportunity. Most of the world, they're going to count us out this year, but we're going to shock the world," the freshman predicted. "I think it's just a blessing from God. I just worked all my life for this and I think I'm ready for it and God thinks I'm ready for it."

Simmons said the coaching staff feels confident in the young quarterback.

"We feel pretty good about him. He has amazing arm talent, he has amazing speed with his feet as well so it's just getting him comfortable, getting him used to the speed of the game, comfortable with the playbook and things like that."

Helping Culler in that process are two people who have been in his shoes. Andrews and QB coach Shon Mitchell both started for the Tigers as freshmen and are now passing along their knowledge and experience.

"It helps a lot because I know I'm young and I'm going to mess up, but whenever I need someone to help me, I have those two in my corner and I'm good," Culler said.

Simmons said having that connection is something he wouldn't trade.

"Being able to look up to somebody like Lonnie and Shon Mitchell who have played on this exact field, practiced on this exact field as freshmen and being able to come in and take over the Oscar Smith program, I wouldn't want it to be any other way," the assistant coach remarked.

Whether Culler can help the Tigers capture a third consecutive state title remains to be seen, but the program isn't backing away from its place at the top.

"We always want to be legendary, always raising the standard to continue to make those people proud who came before us and always want to be able to do something that's never been done," Simmons said.

Oscar Smith kicks off its season September 4 when the Tigers host Warwick.

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