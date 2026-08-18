What vaccines your child needs before the first day of school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia and North Carolina require students' immunizations to be up to date on the first day of school, and the required vaccines vary by grade level.

Dr. Elizabeth Robledo, a family physician with Bon Secours, said required vaccines differ depending on whether a child is entering kindergarten, 7th grade, or 12th grade.

"The vaccines will change from kindergarten, 7th grade, [and] 12th grade. You'll get additional vaccines that [kids will] need so definitely talk with your physician to make sure that you're up to date with those," Robledo said.

Required vaccines vary by grade but commonly include Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, polio, and MMR — which covers measles, mumps, and rubella. Parents should talk to their doctor about what their child specifically needs.

"It is so important to keep up with those vaccines, because it's not only protecting your child but it's protecting the school environment from an outbreak in the classroom," Robledo said.

According to the CDC, the U.S. has recorded the most measles cases in more than 3 decades. CDC health data shows that in the 2024-25 school year, 95.6% of kindergartners in Virginia were vaccinated. In North Carolina, that number was 94.2%.

Over the next week, the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are hosting walk-in clinics in Newport News and Hampton to help families meet those requirements.

Peninsula Health District clinic dates and location:

Peninsula Health Center 836-A J Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601



Aug. 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 — First 75 walk-in clients only each day, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Aug. 21 — First 85 walk-in clients only, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Hampton Health District clinic dates and location:

Hampton Health Center 3130 Victoria Blvd., Hampton, VA 23661



Aug. 17, 20, 24, 25, and 26 — First 75 walk-in clients only each day, 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 — First 85 walk-in clients only, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health has a back-to-school clinic on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Chesapeake Health District offers immunizations by appointment.

In North Carolina, contact your local health department or visit the state health department's website for clinic locations.

"Let's bring our children back in a great environment," Robledo said.

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