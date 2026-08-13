Free back-to-school vaccination clinics in Hampton, Newport News

Free back-to-school vaccination clinics are available at two locations in Hampton Roads through the end of August, offering required immunizations at no cost to families.

The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts (HPHD) are hosting walk-in clinics in Newport News and Hampton to help families meet Virginia's school immunization requirements before the new school year begins.

Virginia requires immunizations for entry into kindergarten, seventh grade, and 12th grade. Vaccines protect against preventable diseases including meningitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough), and others.

"When your child is up to date on their vaccinations, schools can minimize the spread of infectious diseases, safeguard vulnerable individuals, and maintain a healthy learning environment," Dr. Natasha Dwamena, health director for the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts, said.

Health officials point to measles as a recent example of why vaccinations matter. The highly contagious disease, declared eliminated in the year 2000, is experiencing a surge in the U.S., with 177 cases reported in Virginia as of Aug. 5.

Peninsula Health District clinic dates and location:

Peninsula Health Center 836-A J Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601



Aug. 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 — First 75 walk-in clients only each day, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Aug. 21 — First 85 walk-in clients only, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Hampton Health District clinic dates and location:

Hampton Health Center 3130 Victoria Blvd., Hampton, VA 23661



Aug. 17, 20, 24, 25, and 26 — First 75 walk-in clients only each day, 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 — First 85 walk-in clients only, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Families should bring a copy of their child's vaccination record. If the record is unavailable, it can be requested through the Virginia Department of Health website. Families with health insurance should also bring their insurance card.

Children who are uninsured can still receive vaccinations at low or no cost through the Virginia Vaccines for Children program, which offers free vaccines to eligible children. Families can find a provider on the VDH website.

For more information, contact the Hampton Health District at (757) 728-2162 or the Peninsula Health District at (757) 594-7410.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.