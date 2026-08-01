Google helps local cyber security academy get mobile bus in Hampton Roads

RFK SolutionsCHESAPEAKE, Va. — , a Chesapeake-based cyber security company, is expanding its community outreach efforts after Google sponsored equipment to help the organization launch a mobile bus program.

The company, which has been in business for 14 years, created RFK Outreach and its Cyber Academy to teach young people about cyber security. The mobile bus will allow the organization to reach more community members in undeserved areas.

One of the program's central goals is to offer students an alternative path to a career in cyber security outside of the traditional four-year college route.

Dr. Kimberly Frost, co-founder of RFK Solutionz, said the organization's mission spans generations.

"One of the things that we're really trying to establish when it comes to what RFK is trying to do in the community, and that is just to educate our children from the cradle to the 60 years of age, we want to make sure that they have a great understanding of what cyber security is, how to protect themselves, how to protect our area and our nation as a whole," Frost said.

Upcoming events include a Community Day at the RFK Solutionz location at 3500 Tejo Lane, Chesapeake, Va. on Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m.

As well as a Seniors Learning Seminar on Aug. 26.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click