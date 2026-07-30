'Get On The Bus' offering Back to School Supplies for free in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools families can get free school supplies, physicals and more at a back-to-school event today at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Free walk-in physicals begin at 3 p.m., with the full event running from 4 to 6 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies are available while supplies last, and kids must be present to receive a backpack.

Limited immunizations are also available for rising kindergarten, seventh- and 12th-grade students.

Lisa Kerry, a CPS Family and Community Engagement representative, tells News 3, the event is designed to connect families with a range of resources in one place.

"We'd like for families to come out, be introduced to different community resources, sign kids up for after-school activities … so it's a one-stop shop for everyone," said Kerry.

Families can also complete enrollment verification and meet school administrators at the event. To ensure transportation is set for the first day of school, enrollment must be completed by Aug. 3 — and families can do that at today's event.

Shannon Filer, with CPS Health Services, says the free physicals and immunizations fill a gap many families are facing.

"Many families are finding that appointments and physicians' offices are booked further out … So this gives them an opportunity to get immunized and get the different physicals required — and they're free," says Filer.

Shuttles are available to pick up and drop off families who need transportation to the event. Click here for shuttle pickup locations and more.

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