Chesapeake protesters join national day of Protest Against Data Centers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Protesters gathered in Chesapeake as part of a nationwide protest against data center, calling on elected officials to prioritize residents over industry.

Members of Save the Dismal LTD. gathered and hiked to make their voices heard as part of a national day of protest that included more than 50 locations across the country.

Jeff Staples, Director of Save the Dismal, said the group is urging politicians to act on what the public wants.

"71 percent of Americans are not in favor of more data centers and so we're begging the politicians to listen to us and not the big money."

Staples said the environmental stakes are high for the region.

"That could do tremendous damage through the swamp through pollution, hurt the wildlife and affect the sensitive ecosystem as well."

A proposal to build a data center near a Great Bridge neighborhood failed last year. City Council members denied it just last month. Chesapeake officials are now planning to create guidelines for where data centers can and cannot go.

Chesapeake neighbor Lee Damore said he supports thoughtful placement of the facilities.

"I have no doubt we will have a data center in Chesapeake. I don't oppose data centers in general. I think they serve a purpose. But we've gotta put them where they belong, where they don't negatively impact residents."

Staples said the movement has momentum heading into the fall election season.

"We can beat this. We have the people on our side. And what the politicians need to especially remember is data centers don't vote. People do. And we have an election coming up in November and that can be very telling on this matter."

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