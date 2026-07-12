3 tractor-trailers catch fire at Chesapeake industrial park

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three tractor-trailers caught fire Sunday afternoon at an industrial park in Chesapeake's Deep Creek area, prompting a response from firefighters after multiple reports of heavy smoke.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. to Trade Street after 911 callers reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the area.

The first fire units arrived on scene at 2:51 p.m. and found three tractor-trailers fully involved in fire. Officials said the flames also threatened nearby buildings and other exposures.

Firefighters quickly established a water supply and launched an aggressive attack on the fire, bringing it under control by 3:11 p.m.

Despite the intensity of the fire, officials said the flames did not spread to any nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Chesapeake fire investigators were on scene Sunday afternoon working to determine what sparked the blaze.

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