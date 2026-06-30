Great Bridge Bridge heat precautions: What Chesapeake is doing ahead of extreme temps

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — About a year ago, the Great Bridge Bridge overheated and malfunctioned, which caused the bridge to get stuck open. The bridge was temporarily closed to traffic for several hours. Now, with extreme heat expected to hit Hampton Roads this week, Chesapeake Public Works says it's taking steps to prevent that from happening again.

Watch previous coverage: Great Bridge Bridge now open after closure due to heat-related malfunction

Great Bridge Bridge now open after closure due to heat-related malfunction

Stella Solorzano and Ann Dumenigo work at Designs Inc., a store at the base of the Great Bridge Bridge. They had a front-row seat when the bridge overheated and got stuck open last year.

Watch previous coverage: Chesapeake to monitor bridge temps after heat jams Great Bridge Bridge

Chesapeake to monitor city's bridge temps after heat causes Great Bridge to get stuck open

"Last year was crazy that it happened. It had never happened before," Solorzano said.

The two described the scene that unfolded.

"Last year, there was like a tremendous backup because the bridge got stuck, and like, I've never seen that happen, from the heat, yeah," Solorzano and Dumenigo said.

With triple-digit heat indexes expected by the middle of the week, the heat is not letting up anytime soon.

A spokesperson from Chesapeake Public Works addressed what the department is doing to try to prevent the bridge from overheating and getting stuck again. A statement sent to News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly says:

The Department of Public Works continues to proactively monitor conditions at the Great Bridge Bridge by measuring clearances and with the rising temperatures, remain prepared to implement deck cooling operations using water pumps and trucks, when warranted.

These preventative measures are part of the City's ongoing efforts to minimize the potential for heat-related expansion that could impact bridge operations. We can assure you that the bridge continues to remain safe to motorists and this approach will continue throughout the summer to help ensure the bridge remains operational for the traveling public.

We would like to note that we are working on a more long-term corrective action. By late 2026/early 2027 the Department of Public Works plans to perform improvements to the bridge, specifically bridge bearing replacement, which we anticipate will increase the tolerances of the bridge spans when opening and closing. During this time, staff will consistently monitor the clearances and motions of the bridge spans. If any of the work requires lane /road closures, we will ensure the appropriate outreach and notification will be made to residents using our normal social media outlets.

While spraying water onto the bridge is a short-term remedy, the city is also working on the long-term fix. By the end of this year or early next year, the Department of Public Works plans to replace the bridge bearings, which should increase the tolerance of the bridge spans when opening and closing.

Solorzano and Dumenigo said they're encouraged by the city's response.

"For the fact that they're being proactive out here, I just think it's better. It hasn't gotten stuck. So, I think they're doing a really great job," Solorzano said.

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