Man seriously hurt after Railroad Avenue shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was seriously hurt after being shot on Monday afternoon, according to Chesapeake police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue at around 3:35 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. Police said two men had gotten into an argument, which resulted in one man shooting the other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

24-year-old Donell Simms was arrested and charged with two counts of firearm use in commission of felony and one count of malicious wounding.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate the shooting.