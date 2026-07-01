Summer Fun: Free and low-cost summer camp available now in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Finding something for the kids to do during summer can be a daunting task, especially when cost is a factor. The City of Chesapeake has a few options to keep in mind.

The city is offering a free summer program called Youth Summer Break Camp for children ages 6 to 12. These are drop-in camps with structured recreation to keep kids active.

Kids can attend at the Chesapeake CARES Center, Crestwood Elementary, or Sparrow Road Intermediate.

Parents must register in person at any community center. Camp leaders say 2 camps are already full and the third is filling up quickly.

The city also offers other summer camps for about $110 a week.

Thurman Diamond, Recreation Superintendent, tells News 3 they are working to meet parents where their financial needs are.

Chesapeake Parks and Rec Screenshot

"We're working with everyone, no matter what their financial status is. We even have a scholarship program where, if you come to our traditional program, we can offer you a 50% discount if you aren't able to get into any of our other free or low-cost programs. So we're trying our best to meet our parents where their needs are."

"They have tried to make sure that our kids are more engaged with local activities," said Kendra Dildy, Parent. "They really care about the kids and making sure they are active and not just staring at an object all day. So I think the fun of getting up, going to play, getting some sunlight, and doing the things you need to do to be a more productive student is a great way that Chesapeake is doing that for us as a community."

The camps run Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They start July 6 and end Aug. 14.

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