Three men, one minor hurt in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Four people were hurt in a shooting early Monday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Officers responded to Stalham Drive and Shady Lane at around 1:54 a.m. and learned that there was a shooting involving several people. They found four people who had been shot as the investigation progressed, Chesapeake police said.

The victims were three men and one juvenile male. Police said all four people were not seriously hurt.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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