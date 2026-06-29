Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Chesapeake police investigating after two-year-old reportedly drowns Sunday night

Incident happened on Greenview Rd.
Chesapeake police
Ellen Ice / WTKR
Chesapeake police
Posted
and last updated

CHEASPEAKE, Va. — Sunday, Chesapeake police were investigating what they said was a reported drowning involving a two-year-old.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Greenview Rd. around 10:15 p.m. A family member found the child before first responders got there.

Watch: Virginia sees spike in child pool drownings; health officials urge parents to practice water safety

Virginia sees spike in child pool drownings; health officials urge parents to practice water safety

The family member immediately "initiated life-saving measures" according to a news release from police.

First responders took over when they got there and took the child to a hospital. the child was pronounced dead there.

As of Sunday, the case remained under investigation.

Contact Colter Anstaett
Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

Stories from Colter Anstaett in your neighborhood

 

True Crime 757 Podcast