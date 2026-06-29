Chesapeake police investigating after two-year-old reportedly drowns Sunday night

CHEASPEAKE, Va. — Sunday, Chesapeake police were investigating what they said was a reported drowning involving a two-year-old.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Greenview Rd. around 10:15 p.m. A family member found the child before first responders got there.

Watch: Virginia sees spike in child pool drownings; health officials urge parents to practice water safety

Virginia sees spike in child pool drownings; health officials urge parents to practice water safety

The family member immediately "initiated life-saving measures" according to a news release from police.

First responders took over when they got there and took the child to a hospital. the child was pronounced dead there.

As of Sunday, the case remained under investigation.

Contact Colter Anstaett Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.