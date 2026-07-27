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Shooting near Western Branch Boulevard leaves man seriously hurt: CPD

Chesapeake police
Ellen Ice / WTKR
Chesapeake police
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was left seriously injured after a shooting that took place early Monday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Chesapeake police say the shooting occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the 3200 Block of Western Branch Boulevard. Officers responded after a man entered a local business and reported he was shot. The scene was secured and the man was sent to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been identified, according to Chesapeake police. This incident remains under investigation.

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