New Historical Village opens at Dismal Swamp where stories of freedom and education come to life

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Historical Village at the Dismal Swamp officially opened to the public Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the preservation of local history and the stories of those who lived, worked, and sought freedom in the swamp.

The village, located at 5221 Glencoe Street at the 5-mile mark along the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, features several key exhibits including the restored circa-1903 Cornland School, a new visitor center, and displays honoring Indigenous peoples, self-emancipated Maroon communities, and the Underground Railroad.

The ceremony held special significance for 96-year-old Mildred Brown, who graduated from the Cornland School over 80 years ago when it served African American children during segregation in Norfolk County.

"Just a beautiful experience. I don't have words for it," Brown said. "I'm just so happy to see that it was moved from where it was to the present location. From where we came from, now you don't have words for it. It's just so different from when I grew up."

The Historical Village also includes The Superintendent's House, a 19th-century prefabricated wooden structure once owned by the Dismal Swamp Canal Company, and serves as a certified regional hub providing interpretive signs, maps, and historical insights into local trade, the timber industry, and Native American heritage.

The village and its exhibits help tell the comprehensive story of the swamp, the canal, and the diverse communities who inhabited the area throughout history. Admission is free to the public.

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