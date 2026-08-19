Chesapeake city council unanimously approves data center zoning ordinance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a proposed data center zoning ordinance, a topic that has been under discussion in Chesapeake for months.

The proposed ordinance centered a conditional use in industrial areas only, including the Fentress Overlay district, meaning developers would need special approval before building.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Amanda Newins proposed an additional amendment to the ordinance to remove an exception allowing data centers in the Fentress Overlay district, close the by-right loopholes to allow data centers, prevent them from using groundwater and allow further discussion throughout the 8-month pause on data center applications.

The amended ordinance passed in a unanimous 9-0 vote.

A large majority of nearly 40 speakers during public comment voiced their opposition of data centers, on the grounds of loud noise, environmental impacts and general quality of life.

"Protect Chesapeake now, because we cannot undo these decisions later," one speaker said.

Protesters met outside city hall before the meeting with signs opposing the ordinance in a "No Data Centers in Chesapeake" rally. Those against the vote believe that this ordinance, if passed, will lay the groundwork for future data center policy.

The city attorney said state law gives Chesapeake the ability to slow the process down, as some data centers move forward without ever appearing before elected leaders.

"Right now data centers are considered a by-right use… in office institutional districts, some business districts and some industrial districts," the city attorney said in a previous city council meeting.

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