Chesapeake police seek man wanted in connection with Holly Cove Drive homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Holly Cove Drive at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2026, for a report of a domestic assault. When officers entered the home, they found Laureen Brooks dead in a bathroom with gunshot wounds.

Police are seeking Omar Malik Patterson, 28, in connection with the homicide. Patterson fled the area following the incident and is considered armed and dangerous.

Chesapeake Police Department Omar Malik Patterson

Police believe Patterson and Brooks knew each other.

Three children — a 1-month-old, a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old — were at the home at the time of the shooting and are now in the care of local family members.

Patterson is described as a Black male, about 5'8" and 182 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his face. He has ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Anyone who sees Patterson should not approach him and should call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department.

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