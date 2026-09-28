Des Linden, 2018 Boston Marathon champion, to appear at Virginia Beach's Shamrock Marathon Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon champion and two-time Olympian, will be the special guest at the 55th running of the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend in Virginia Beach.

Linden will make appearances throughout the March 19-21 weekend, from the pre-race expo to the finish line celebrations, according to organizers with J&A Racing.

Amy Frostick, race director for J&A Racing, said the addition of Linden is a significant one for the historic event.

"Des Linden embodies the spirit of the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend — resilient, community-focused, and passionate about the sport of running," Frostick said in a statement. "Her historic win in Boston inspired millions, and we are thrilled to have her here in Virginia Beach to inspire our runners. Having a champion of her caliber at the expo and waiting at the finish line will make this a truly unforgettable experience for our participants and the entire community."

Watch previous coverage: Sold out Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend prepares to take over VB Oceanfront

Sold out Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend prepares to take over VB Oceanfront on Coast Live

Linden made history in 2018 as the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985. She finished seventh at the Rio Olympics and was an All-American at Arizona State University before turning professional. In 2021, she set the women's 50K world record, becoming the first woman to break the three-hour barrier in that distance, according to World Athletics.

Linden said she is looking forward to experiencing the event and the local running community firsthand.

"I've heard so many incredible things about the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon over the years. I can't wait to finally get to Virginia Beach, experience everything this weekend has to offer, and mix it up with the local running community," Linden said in a statement.

Organizers say The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend has been a Virginia Beach staple since 1972. More information and registration are available at shamrockmarathon.com.





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