Hampton community mourns 2-year-old Chozen Gray after fatal shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Community members gathered Sunday in Hampton at the site where 2-year-old Chozen Gray was shot and killed last Wednesday night on LaSalle Avenue.

Community activist Christopher Moore organized the event in response to the shooting, offering support and prayers for the boy's father and family.

"I just figured what could I do, I just wanted to get the people together to bring some resources to the family because this is a sensitive matter," Moore said.

Investigators have not publicly released details about what exactly happened, but said they are not looking for any suspects. A man who was at the scene Wednesday night previously told News 3 it was an accident.

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Investigators search convenience store in Hampton Thursday after infant fatally shot in parking lot outside

The boy's aunt briefly addressed the group that had gathered.

"At this time we just ask for your prayers and your love and we appreciate it," she said.

The aunt said off camera that the family was still trying to get information on what happened.

The death of a 2-year-old has deeply upset members of the community.

"When something like this happens to a two year old we gotta think what are we doing, what are we doing in our community when babies are dying," a speaker said.

Moore was visibly emotional when speaking to the crowd.

"I'm trying to calm down because I'm so overwhelmed," Moore said.

Despite the grief, Moore and others expressed hope that coming together would show the community is united and is working to prevent something like this from happening again.

"Have to man, it's a mandate, a two year old lost his life for nothing," Moore said.

"This don't need to be repeated, this mistake," Moore said.

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