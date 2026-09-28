More than 300 Virginia doctors endorse ballot measure on reproductive freedom

More than 300 medical professionals across Virginia have signed a document endorsing Question 1, a ballot measure supporters say would protect reproductive health care decisions from government interference.

On Monday morning, three doctors are expected to hold a news conference to discuss their support for the proposal and explain why they believe patients should be able to make medical decisions without the fear of criminal punishment.

Supporters argue that reproductive health care choices should remain between patients and their medical providers rather than being dictated by government policies.

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