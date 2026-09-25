Woman found dead after domestic-related shooting in Chesapeake: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was found dead after a domestic-related shooting in Chesapeake on Thursday night, according to police.



Officers responded to the 3900 block of Holly Cove Drive at around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault.

When officers entered the home, they found a woman dead in a bathroom with gunshot wounds. Chesapeake police say the suspect was not at the scene and is currently being sought.

Three children were at the home and are now in the care of local family members, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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