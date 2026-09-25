Coastal storm flooding disrupts daily life for families in Hampton's Grandview area

HAMPTON, Va. — Floodwaters from a coastal storm have made travel difficult and upended daily routines for families in Hampton's Grandview neighborhood over the past few days.

The flooding has made simple tasks like grocery shopping and getting children to school nearly impossible for some residents.

Nicole Marie Quinn said the conditions forced her to cancel a grocery delivery order and disrupted her daughter's school day.

"It's been a little wild, trying to go to the grocery store, I had to lose an Instacart order because of it we also tried to take her to school this morning," Nicole Marie Quinn said.

Even the school bus for fourth grader Cora Quinn, who attends a private school in Hampton, could not navigate the flooded streets and had to turn around.

Cora Quinn said the situation spoke for itself.

"Because the bus turned around to after this so,, I don't think we wanted to go there if the bus turned around," Cora Quinn said.

When asked if she missed going to school, Cora had a candid response.

"For the average kid out there..no," Cora Quinn said.

For adults, navigating the flooded roads has been a more serious concern. Bryce Quinn said driving has been challenging and dangerous.

"It was high a little bit treacherous driving at night," Bryce Quinn said.

"A lot of us just worry about the damage it does to our cars long term," Bryce Quinn said.

Residents say they are ready to return to low water levels and their everyday routines.

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