Man severely injured in Pembroke Avenue shooting: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is severely injured after being shot on West Pembroke Avenue on Tuesday night, according to Hampton police.

Officers arrived at the West Pembroke Avenue and Downing Street intersection on the report of a shooting around 6:10 p.m. Police say they found a man who had been shot; he was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The motive and circumstances around this shooting are under investigation. Hampton police say there is no suspect information available at the time.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene, check back for more.

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