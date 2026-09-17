NASA Langley opens gates to developers for first time in its 107-year history

HAMPTON, Va. — For the first time in its 107-year history, NASA's Langley Research Center is opening its gates — inviting private developers to build on more than 325 acres of land in Hampton, Virginia.

Over the summer, Langley issued a "Request for Information" to gauge private-sector interest in developing the property. The land is divided into seven parcels available for lease, and NASA is looking for proposals that align with a central goal: creating an Aerospace Innovation District (AID) Hub.

NASA

Beth DiGiovanni, NASA Langley's real estate lead, said the effort has been two decades in the making.

"For the first time in our 107 years, uh, we are opening the gates," DiGiovanni said. "Bringing in more of our capabilities to the center campus and that's freed up a lot of land."

NASA is not just offering land. Officials envision a "Langley Gateway" for Parcel 4 — a vibrant mixed-use environment built around the center's mission.

"And so we really see this as being a vibrant live-work-play environment where we have shops, we have labs, of course, but we also have community spaces," DiGiovanni said.

The development could place businesses alongside some of NASA's most iconic landmarks — including one of the center's famous wind tunnels and the gantry where Neil Armstrong trained to walk on the moon.

Lena Pascale, strategic engagement and partnership integration lead at NASA Langley's Strategic Partnership Office, said the center cannot achieve its goals alone.

"We're solving really complex aerospace problems, and no one entity can accomplish those alone. We need partners," Pascale said.

Those partners, Pascale said, could play a direct role in NASA's long-term lunar ambitions following the completion of the ongoing Artemis project.

"Partners that can complement that uh opportunity for us to establish a long-term base on the moon and live and work here with us," Pascale said.

Pascale also pointed to the broader economic potential for the Hampton Roads region.

"Having us serve as a magnet attractor to attract those other organizations will benefit us all economically," Pascale said.

The Hampton Roads Alliance — an organization tasked with strengthening the regional economy — is watching closely.

“NASA Langley’s Aerospace Innovation District Hub represents exactly the kind of transformative opportunity envisioned in the Hampton Roads Playbook, which focuses on Hampton Roads unique strengths in defense, energy, aerospace, and logistics. While rooted in our region’s world-class aerospace capabilities, the Hub will create powerful connections across defense, energy, and logistics, from hypersonics and autonomous systems to renewable energy and the movement of people, technologies, and payloads. By bringing government, industry and academia together at NASA Langley, this development can attract investment and talent, accelerate commercialization, and strengthen Hampton Roads’ role in advancing America’s national security and aerospace leadership.” - Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance

NASA will host its first Industry Day on Tuesday, September 22, where officials hope to hear proposals from interested developers. The Request for Information remains open until June 30, 2027.

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