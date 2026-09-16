Hampton opens Urgency of N.O.W. Center to reduce youth violence in the city

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton has a new way to reduce youth crime in the city. The first Urgency of N.O.W. Center is open.

N.O.W. is an acronym that stands for No Opportunity Wasted, which the city says is the philosophy behind the center.

The center will provide a variety of resources for kids and adults, including help getting jobs and help getting stable housing.

It is funded, in part, by money from Congress.

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“The Urgency of NOW Center is a one-stop-shop. It is an opportunity hub for our young people and families in this community. We’ll be opening up several of them around our city, but here we are bringing resources and services closer to home," said Hugo Morrison, the city's Office of Youth & Young Adults Opportunities interim director.

The center is inside Bethel Christian Church at 21 Rip Rap Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

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