HUPCI hosts annual men's health fair, offering free prostate cancer screenings in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute hosted its fifth annual Prostate Cancer and Health Awareness Fair on Saturday. The event offered five early detection cancer screenings, health resources, and information aimed at encouraging early detection and preventive care.

This year's event marked five years of the institute bringing cancer screenings, health education, and resources to Hampton Roads, with a special "5 for 5" focus featuring free screenings for prostate, breast, colorectal, head and neck, and skin cancers.

Norman Ceasar, a prostate cancer survivor, participated as a vendor at the event to share his story and motivate other men to get screened.

"I was diagnosed with prostate cancer at age 52. And we caught it very early," Ceasar said.

Ceasar credited that early detection with saving his life and urged men not to hesitate when it comes to screening.

"This saved my life. So, it's nothing to be afraid of. So I want to educate men, just do it. Go get screened. You only have to get a PSA, the blood test," Ceasar said.

In addition to cancer screenings, attendees had access to a wide range of health services and information. The Hampton University School of Pharmacy provided blood glucose screenings and BMI checks, and through its collaboration with Walgreens, offered flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank hosted a farmers' market-style experience, offering fresh produce, shelf-stable dry goods, and recipe ideas featuring the ingredients provided.

Biopharmaceutical company Merck shared information about clinical trials and why representation matters in clinical research.

Several of the region's leading healthcare organizations participated in the fair, including Sentara, VCU Massey Cancer Center, EVMS Medical Group, Old Dominion University, and Hampton University.

Samuel Hicks, who attended the event, said the variety of resources available made a real impact.

"It's a great event. I mean, you have a lot of vendors in here. Skin cancer, prostate cancer, back, neck. I have something going on with my back that I didn't know, so now I know," Hicks said.

Hicks brought his stepson to the fair to demonstrate the importance of staying on top of one's health — and to pass that lesson down through generations.

"Because he has a son, he needs to teach his son. And his son needs to teach his son, so that's why I brought him alongside with me," Hicks said.

Dr. Allan Thornton, a radiation oncologist at the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute, said the most common misconception about prostate cancer is that a diagnosis is a death sentence.

"This is a very easily treatable disease. There's very, often times, minimally invasive procedures that are required. It's a simple blood test to detect it, and it makes a big big difference in the cure rate to determine it early," Thornton said.

The event has grown significantly since its launch. In 2025, more than 500 community members attended, with 276 men receiving early detection prostate cancer screenings — up from 136 screenings in 2024.

Tiffany Rodgers, director of marketing at Hampton Proton, said the growth reflects the event's mission.

"Five years ago, we created this health fair to make important health resources more accessible to the Hampton Roads community, and we're proud to see it continue to grow," Rodgers said. "This year, we're bringing together five cancer screenings, leading healthcare organizations and resources that address the many factors that contribute to good health. We hope this event encourages people to get checked, ask questions and take proactive steps toward healthier lives."

Hampton Proton has partnered with Sentara and the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum for the last 4 years to bring the event to the community. This year's event was made possible through the support of sponsors including Langley Federal Credit Union, Merck, GC Commercial, AstraZeneca, Towne Insurance, Sandmarks Marketing, the Urban League of Hampton Roads, and Hampton University.

At the fair, HUPCI was presented with a $100,000 check from Langley for Families. The donation will support the Men's Health Fair annually through 2029.

For survivors like Ceasar, the event's mission is personal.

"Just get screened, go in, get the PSA like I did, and you can live your best life," Ceasar said.

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