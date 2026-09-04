One hurt after fire at auto repair shop on Shell Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Hampton Friday evening.

Hampton Fire & Rescue said the first call came in around 6:04 p.m. for multiple vehicles on fire at a business in the 600 block of Shell Road.

As more information came in, the call was quickly upgraded to a commercial structure fire, and a second alarm was called just minutes later.

Firefighters arrived around 6:10 p.m. Crews could see heavy smoke from Aberdeen Road as they headed to the scene.

Once there, firefighters began attacking the flames and searching the building. Crews had the fire knocked down by about 6:32 p.m. and declared it out around 6:46 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Everyone else inside the business was able to get out before firefighters arrived, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue.

Crews from Newport News and York County also helped with the response, both at the scene and by providing coverage at Hampton fire stations.

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire. The Hampton Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

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