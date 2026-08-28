Pedestrian killed in Hampton hit-and-run, driver arrested: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Hampton on Thursday night, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Around 11:36 p.m., Hampton police arrived at the East Mercury Boulevard and Fox Hill Road intersection on multiple reports of a car/pedestrian crash. Police say they found a man lying in the road with severe injuries; he died at the scene. The car's driver left before police arrived, according to HPD.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old Anthony Harris of Newport News.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Deshorn Cooper, was in another crash at the East Mercury Boulevard and Mallory Street intersection around 11:53 p.m., according to police. The driver tried to leave but was arrested by area officers.

Cooper was driving on East Mercury Boulevard and coming to the Fox Hill Road intersection on a green light. At the same time, Harris was walking in the crosswalk against the pedestrian signal when he was hit by the car, according to the preliminary investigation.

Cooper was charged with felony hit and run, driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to HPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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