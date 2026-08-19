'It's just disruptive:' Hampton University temporarily housing some students in off-campus hotel

HAMPTON, Va. — Wednesday, students were arriving at Hampton University for the new school year. But for some students, the move comes with some unexpected anxiety because of a change to their living arrangement.

“It’s just disruptive at this point," said parent Wausheen Mayes

Mayes’ son was one of the more than 30 HU students being temporarily housed in a hotel off campus because the university didn’t have enough dorm space.

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“We had guaranteed housing as of April-May of this year and we were notified last Friday that that has changed," Wausheen explained.

News 3 reached out to the university about this.

A statement News 3 got says, "Hampton University has experienced unprecedented demand for on-campus housing for the 2026-2027 academic year from both new and continuing students due to our record-breaking enrollment. To accommodate this increased demand while fulfilling our commitment to incoming students, the University made several adjustments to existing housing assignments.”

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According to the statement, students will be housed at the Embassy Suites in Hampton and this is something the university has done in the past.

When News 3 interviewed Mayes and his wife, Katrena, Wednesday morning, just hours before they were scheduled to move their son in, they weren’t sure what was going to happen.

“We don't know if we have a room there, that room number," Wausheen said.

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They were also concerned the university’s proposed shuttle service may not work for their son’s schedule and wondered how safe he’ll be.

Security was addressed in Zoom calls the university held with impacted families, according to the Mayes, but that still doesn’t completely erase their concern.

“It’s still hotel at the end of the day. It’s not campus and behind the gates," Katrena said.

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Their biggest concern, though, was the timing of all of this.

“We’re having to scramble at the eleventh hour," said Wausheen.

A university official told News 3 the university had been proactively communicating with students. The university's statement says, "Teams are in place to provide continuous support and information to the affected students."

Students will be moved out of the hotel and into dorms as dorms become available.

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