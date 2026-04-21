'An historic day:' Ribbon cut to officially open new voting precinct at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — With several pairs of scissors held by several Hampton and Hampton University officials, a ceremonial ribbon was cut Tuesday afternoon to officially open the new voting precinct on HU's campus.

"I think this is a great opportunity for Hampton University and all the students here," HU student Zaleaya Lopez said.

Watch: Hampton University could get its own voting precinct

New voting precinct could be coming to Hampton University

Students no longer have to go off campus to vote. Now, they can cast their ballot at the university’s convention center. As News 3 has reported, students were being bused to Phoebus High School to vote.

“It definitely motivates me to want to come and make a difference and make an impact," Lopez said about the precinct.

News 3 first covered this topic in April 2025 when the idea of creating a precinct on campus was discussed by Hampton City Council. In December 2025, Council members were met with cheers and applause from students when they voted to approve the precinct.

Watch: Hampton City Council unanimously approves new voting precinct at HU

Hampton City Council approves polling site at Hampton University

“I have endeavored ever since I’ve been mayor, and I will continue to do so as long as I’m mayor, to make this university a part of the Hampton community," Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

At Tuesday’s ceremony, the mayor, Hampton University's president, and others spoke.

Not coincidentally, the ceremony was held on Election Day for Virginia's special congressional districts election. The precinct was not created just for the election, but the election is the first time the precinct is being used.

Watch: Virginia voters to decide on redrawing congressional district maps

Virginia voters to decide on redrawing congressional district maps.

University President Darrell Williams called the precinct one of the most historical moments for the university in the previous 25 years.

“As I look toward the future, what it ensures is that our students are learning the value of being involved in the political process and deciding the future of our nation," Williams said.

An opportunity students said they were excited to have.