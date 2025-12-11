Iverson housing proposal, new Hampton polling site, U.S. seizes oil tanker: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Iverson housing proposal, new Hampton polling site, U.S. seizes oil tanker
The Newport News City Council approved a rezoning request for the Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing development.Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing development moves forward
The project will move forward after months of debate, much of which has centered around its potential impact on traffic. Earlier this year, the council voted against the development after neighbors echoed these concerns. Sean Fowler, who lives near the prospective project's construction site, remained worried about the increased traffic congestion while acknowledging a need for additional housing in Newport News.
"It's going to create traffic jams in the morning and we think people are going to get anxious to leave the apartment place and that's going to create an environment for accidents to happen," Fowler said.
To address traffic concerns, the road leading to the apartments will be widened and a turn lane will be created on Fort Eustis Boulevard. As it stands, the development calls for 120 affordable apartments for families in the Denbigh neighborhood — something Iverson has advocated for over several years.
Hampton City Council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing a polling location on Hampton University's campus on Wednesday.Hampton City Council approves polling site at Hampton University
“Hampton University students are here, we are present, we are ready to make our voices heard at the ballot box,” said HU sophomore Kevin Jones, one of more than 20 speakers who urged council members to support the change.
Hampton City Hall was packed Wednesday night with HU alumni, students and staff who gathered to see whether a polling precinct would be placed on campus. Jones said students previously had to take a shuttle to Phoebus High School to vote, creating long lines and often forcing them to miss classes or dining hall hours. The proposed polling location would be HU's Convocation Center.
The request will now be sent to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for approval. If authorized, voters will be notified of the precinct change. The change is expected to take effect ahead of the 2026 general election.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.Trump says the US has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela
This move comes within the Trump administration’s latest push to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has been charged with narcoterrorism in the United States. The U.S. has conducted a series of deadly military strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean on boats that the Trump administration has alleged are carrying drugs.
Trump said “other things are happening,” but did not offer additional details, saying he would speak more about it later.
The seizure was led by the U.S Coast Guard and supported by the U.S. Navy, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The Coast Guard members were taken to the oil tanker by helicopter from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the official said.
This morning's weather: Sunny, cooler, and breezy today
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says colder air returns to end the week. Highs will drop to the mid 40s today, almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see mostly sunny skies today and it will still be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph
Clouds will build in tomorrow. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. Highs will return to the mid 40s, but the wind should be light.
We will get another one day warm up on Saturday with highs sneaking into the 50s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front is set to move through on Sunday.
