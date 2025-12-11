Iverson housing proposal, new Hampton polling site, U.S. seizes oil tanker: Sunrise Brief

The Newport News City Council approved a rezoning request for the Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing development. Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing development moves forward The project will move forward after months of debate, much of which has centered around its potential impact on traffic. Earlier this year, the council voted against the development after neighbors echoed these concerns. Sean Fowler, who lives near the prospective project's construction site, remained worried about the increased traffic congestion while acknowledging a need for additional housing in Newport News. "It's going to create traffic jams in the morning and we think people are going to get anxious to leave the apartment place and that's going to create an environment for accidents to happen," Fowler said. To address traffic concerns, the road leading to the apartments will be widened and a turn lane will be created on Fort Eustis Boulevard. As it stands, the development calls for 120 affordable apartments for families in the Denbigh neighborhood — something Iverson has advocated for over several years.



Hampton City Council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing a polling location on Hampton University's campus on Wednesday. Hampton City Council approves polling site at Hampton University “Hampton University students are here, we are present, we are ready to make our voices heard at the ballot box,” said HU sophomore Kevin Jones, one of more than 20 speakers who urged council members to support the change. Hampton City Hall was packed Wednesday night with HU alumni, students and staff who gathered to see whether a polling precinct would be placed on campus. Jones said students previously had to take a shuttle to Phoebus High School to vote, creating long lines and often forcing them to miss classes or dining hall hours. The proposed polling location would be HU's Convocation Center. The request will now be sent to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for approval. If authorized, voters will be notified of the precinct change. The change is expected to take effect ahead of the 2026 general election.

