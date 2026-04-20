Virginia voters to decide on redrawing congressional district maps this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to approve redrawing the state's congressional districts.

The referendum election follows 45 days of early voting. Currently, Democrats hold a 6-5 advantage in Virginia's congressional delegation, but the new map could give them a 10-1 advantage.

The issue drew the attention of Virginia's 74th and 75th governors this weekend. Gov. Abigail Spanberger rallied with pro-redistricting supporters outside of Richmond.

"Right now, we the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia - we want to stand up to object what we are seeing coming out of Washington and ensure we can be a counterweight to the actions of Texas, Missouri, of North Carolina and in a temporary fashion," Spanberger said.

"And so the reality of the moment we are in is one where Virginia has a really unique opportunity to be responsive in a temporary fashion," Spanberger said.

Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned to Hampton Roads to tell crowds to vote no during a rally at The Gala off of Great Neck Road in Virginia beach.

"The new map is crazy and what it does is take Northern Virginia and inject it into the entire state," Youngkin said.

Two Republican members of Congress who represent Hampton Roads also spoke on the vote no side. The districts represented by Rob Wittman and Jen Kiggans could become more blue if the referendum passes.

"This isn't about us, this isn't about Jen or me, this is about the people of Virginia," Wittman said.

"Two wrongs don't make a right. That's fair for Virginia the way it is and we don't want to change it," Kiggans said.

Dozens of community members gathered inside The Gala for the rally.

"The issue is important, we risk disenfranchising so many Virginians here in Hampton Roads across the state for things that are happening elsewhere in the nation. We need to take care of Virginia first," said Bruce Johnson of Virgina Beach.

Outside the venue, a group gathered with signs urging people to vote yes. Kay Flohre held a sign for passing cars.

"We're trying to counter some of the mess that's already been going on. It's a temporary measure and I think it's a fair thing to do," Flohre said.

Both sides say the unusual April election is crucial.

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