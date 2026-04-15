Hampton residents share ideas for location of possible tiny home community

HAMPTON, Va. — News 3 is following up on our story about the City of Hampton considering a tiny home community as a way to help address homelessness.

One of the places Hampton residents suggest a community should be built is the old Lincoln Park property on La Salle Ave.. Look past the traffic and the chain link fencing on La Salle Ave. near Pembroke Ave. and you'll see a large chunk of open land.

Watch: City of Hampton considering tiny home community to address homelessness

City of Hampton considering tiny home community to address homelessness

Perhaps big enough for the possible tiny home community the city of Hampton is considering. As of April 15, there was $2.5 million dollars in the city's proposed budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year for housing for the homeless.

“Funding is included to support planning and initial development of a transitional, supportive housing community, most likely a tiny home community," Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said, previewing the budget at the April 8 Hampton City Council work session.

That's on top of the $2 million the city already had available.

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“I think the tiny home village could work. I’ve been monitoring several in the state because of my disabled daughter," said Hampton resident Brenda Marks.

Marks called News 3 reporter Colter Anstaett to talk about the tiny home idea after she saw the story Tuesday.

She's not opposed to the idea, but was concerned about how the money could be spent.

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“When I asked about where they would be, I was led to believe that Newport News was going to partner with us financially but the location of the tiny homes would be in Newport News," Marks explained. "If we’re spending Hampton taxpayer dollars, whatever is built for the homeless should be built within the boundaries of the city of Hampton."

News 3 asked the city's spokesperson about this. They said, "No comment. Details are still being finalized."

On Tuesday, they said the city is working on a "regional solution" with Newport News. When News 3 asked if that meant the homes would be available to people in Hampton and Newport News, they said that's being determined.

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News 3 also reached out to Newport News but did not get any information by the deadline for this story.

News 3 posted the link to our story Tuesday in multiple Hampton neighborhood Facebook groups and asked neighbors where they think a tiny home community should go.

Aside from the old Lincoln Park property, the land next to the Convention Center, the land behind the courthouse, and land on N. Armistead Ave. near Pembroke Ave. were all suggestions.

As of April 15, when a tiny home community would be built if the money is approved was unclear. The city manager has said this would be a multi-year project.