City of Hampton considering tiny home community to address homelessness

HAMPTON, Va. — A tiny home community could be in the city of Hampton’s future as a way to address homeless. Millions of dollars are being proposed for the idea.

The issue of homelessness in Hampton is something News 3 has covered before, including attending a neighborhood meeting at Buckroe Beach where neighbors voiced their concerns.

Watch: Buckroe Beach residents discuss homelessness concerns with state, local leaders

Buckroe Beach residents discuss homelessness concerns with state, local leaders

“At night, when families are walking back from the beach or going to Summer Freeze at 7 p.m., you see homeless people leaving the shelter," Buckroe Beach resident Kendall Dickerson said at the neighborhood meeting. "We’ve seen needles on the ground, drug paraphernalia, things like that.”

The shelter he's referring to is the day center a few blocks from the beach. It’s run by HELP Inc. News 3talked with HELP, Inc. Executive Director Matthew Stearn about the potential tiny home community the city is considering.

“I think any investment by the city in intervention into homelessness are to be applauded," Stearn said.

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But, he wasn't sure a tiny home community is the best use for the $4.5 million dollars the city was, as of April 14, considering spending.

“I think the more pressing matter is to develop something that’s made for a higher density of people," Stearn explained.

There has long been an effort to build something like a regional homeless shelter to serve Hampton and Newport News. The challenge has been finding a spot for it.

The tiny home community was discussed at the April 8 Hampton City Council work session when City Manager Mary Bunting gave a preview of her proposed budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. The budget was scheduled to be released April 15.

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“Funding is included to support planning and initial development of a transitional, supportive housing community, most likely a tiny home community," Bunting said at the work session.

Two and a half of the four and a half million proposed for the project was included in the capital improvement projects portion of the budget.

“We have $2 million on hand in housing funds that we could use from CDBG and home money. So this $2.5 [million] is the additional $2.5 [million] that would be needed," said Bunting.

A city spokesperson told News 3 the $4.5 million would "allow the city to begin once we get through implementation." Bunting said at the work session this will be a multi-year project. Where the homes would be built hadn't been decided as of April 14.