'A sad time:' Elizabeth City police chief addresses shootings that killed teen, injured woman

ELIZABETH CITY, Nc. — A teenager was dead and a woman was recovering Wednesday after two shootings in two days in Elizabeth City.

“It’s always a sad time when someone loses their life and always sad when someone is injured by gun violence, or weapons in general," Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Graham said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. "I just want the people of this city to know that the Elizabeth City Police Department are praying for the city and we will work diligently to get to the bottom of both of these incidents."

Graham said a 15-year-old boy, who he did not identify, was shot Monday afternoon and died early Tuesday morning.

Audio between a 911 dispatcher and officers responding to the scene indicates a chaotic situation.

"You've got a lot of screaming and yelling, saying that he's breathing. They need EMS," the dispatcher can be heard saying.

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When asked, the chief would not say how the teen was shot. The chief also declined to say if the guns used in both shootings were recovered.

“What I can tell you is this is an ongoing investigation. We’re still taking leads, taking statements. Once we get in a position that we can release more information we will," Graham explained.

The second shooting, the chief said, is unrelated and appears to be domestic.

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A woman was shot inside a home early Tuesday morning. Thirty-five-year-old DeShan Lewis had been arrested and was facing multiple charges.

“We do have resources that you can come and talk with us [about.] If you’re in a bad situation, we can give you somewhere to live until you can get yourself in a better situation. So, we do have resources. You can call the Elizabeth City Police Department and talk with an officer," Graham said when asked by News 3 what domestic violence resources are available for residents.

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The chief asked for prayers for the families of both shooting victims and for the community to take a stand.

“I recommend that the citizens of this city continue to encourage the youth and provide some leadership to them and let them know that we care about them. We want hope. We want to inspire hope to our youth," Graham emphasized.

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