Samaritan House provides confidential shelter and critical resources for domestic violence survivors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Some of their circumstances seem insurmountable, and yet they are so strong and brave," says LaShonda Carson, program director for Samaritan House in Virginia Beach, speaking of the survivors she sees using their services.

Samaritan House provides essential resources, medical care, and confidential emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence.

The organization offers emergency housing that differs from traditional shelter environments. "We have several houses within the community of Virginia Beach that are all confidential and they have a place that they and their children can go to," Carson said.

"Most people consider a shelter and they think if it's like one big room with lots of people in cots, uh, our emergency shelter is a bit different. It's a single family home and a confidential place in the community, and, each individual has their own rooms," Carson said.

Samaritan House also supplies critical items that survivors often leave behind when fleeing their homes. Community members donate items to stock a clothing boutique for those in need.

"So this all that you see here has been donated from our community members to help us with our survivors," Carson said. "Folks leaving with just the clothes on their back. They may not have toiletries or diapers or formula. We have a clothing boutique."

Colleen Gorman, a domestic violence survivor, remembers the events that led her to seek a safe place to stay, when she says her husband was trying to force his way into their daughter's room.

"I was in the bedroom with my daughter. And he banged the door and banged the door and banged the door. We wouldn't come out," Gorman said. "He got the door off the hinge, busted it off the hinge. At this point I'm in the closet with my daughter. On the phone with my sister in Florida and she called the police."

Gorman sought help from Samaritan House after escaping the abuse.

"I do know that I needed the help and they were there they gave me clothes you know, when I left that day on Christmas Day, I only left with what I could drag out of there," Gorman said. "Fortunately I wasn't beat, but I had a lot of verbal abuse. Which is just as crumbling sometimes."

In addition to housing and clothing, Samaritan House provides services for those who have suffered physical abuse. A Sentara Health mobile clinic visits weekly to offer medical care. At the time of the interview, two survivors were receiving care aboard the bus.

"Anyone who's had injuries because of the abuse they sustained, they can have that treatment. Anyone who was not able to go out and get medical care because of the power and control they were under. Abusive situations can now finally get that care," Carson said. "They can get blood work, they can get basic physicals, they can get sick appointments."

When asked what this access to care means to survivors, Carson emphasized its emotional impact.

"They matter," Carson said. "Not everyone has access to medical care or medication or insurance, and so if they don't have that, we provide it."

The organization also provides access to dental care and features a designated children's area.

"And we're really fortunate to have this space so that we can host our folks that are coming in for initial intakes or if they're coming for a support group or utilize any of our services they can have their children come in and um work with our children's case manager here," Carson said.

To help survivors rebuild their lives, Samaritan House offers computer training and assistance with filling out job applications.

"So I didn't have really any education besides what I taught myself and what high school gave me. And Samaritan House gave me the strength that I could do it," Gorman said.

If you are are in need of help or support from Samaritan House or if you're a community member interested in helping survivors by donating food and fulfilling other needs, click here: