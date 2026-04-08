Hampton City Council again taking up controversial proposed ordinance banning camping on public property

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Council is once again taking up a controversial proposed ordinance that many argue criminalizes homelessness. This is something that, as of April 8, had been in the works for the better part of a year.

The ordinance bans camping and storing things on public property. The original version got a lot of public pushback, so the city worked to create a new version.

At the March 11 Hampton City Council meeting, the issue was much-discussed and people spoke both for and against what the city is trying to do.

Watch: Hampton City Council partially denies restaurant request, tables vote on controversial camping ban

Hampton City Council partially denies restaurant request, tables vote on controversial camping ban

“Why do we need a new law that criminalizes sleeping? Criminalizes sleeping," Hampton resident Aaron Weaver emphasized when speaking in opposition to the ordinance.

Weaver argued there are already laws that allow police to charge someone for doing the things the ordinance seeks to address.

“I am very gratified and encouraged by the fact that the city manager, city of Hampton, City Council, and the mayor have undertaken a more comprehensive look at this particular area that effects our community," said Hampton resident Bob Harper.

Watch: Updated version of controversial proposed public camping and storage ban ordinance in Hampton delayed

Updated version of controversial proposed public camping and storage ban ordinance in Hampton delayed

Harper also mentioned that a day earlier he had to move some homeless person's belongings out of the way so a customer could get into his business.

Instead of voting on the ordinance then, Council kicked the can down the road again and decided to wait until the April 8 meeting to take any action.

“We want to spend just a little bit more time fully understanding how this is going to play out," Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray told News 3 after the meeting.

Watch: Study lists lack of affordable housing, substance abuse as causes of Peninsula homelessness

Study lists lack of affordable housing, substance abuse as causes of Peninsula homelessness

The new version of the ordinance creates a multi-step approach. Someone will first be offered help and asked to leave.

If they don’t leave after being given what the city is calling “a reasonable opportunity to comply,” they can be charged with a class one misdemeanor and fined up to $250. If they’re convicted and they do it again, they can be charged with a class two misdemeanor. That means a possible fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.