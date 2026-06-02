One dead, one seriously hurt in Hampton house fire: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — One person has died and another is seriously hurt after a house fire in Hampton on Monday morning.

Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded at around 7:04 a.m. to the 4100 block of Chippendale Court and found a home on fire. Crews said they could hear people inside the house and went inside to rescue them, also beginning an aggressive fire attack, HDFR said. The fire was cleared at around 7:21 a.m.

One person died inside of the home. Another person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening burn injuries, HDFR said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the Fire Marshal’s office is continuing to investigate the fire, according to HDFR.