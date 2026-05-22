Crews successfully rescue kitten from drain pipe: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — A kitten was freed from a drain pipe after a successful rescue effort from Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue (HDFR) crews on Friday.

Around 11:35 a.m., a caller reported that a kitten was heard calling for help from a drain pipe in the the 400 Block of E Street. HDFR says they used food to lure the kitten out from an opening in the drain. The kitten was then taken out safely.

After its recovery, the kitten was taken to the Hampton Animal Response Team so it can be cared for and relocated, according to HDFR.

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